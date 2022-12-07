Bought a Toyota HyRyder recently? Here is why your SUV may be recalled

If you have brought home a brand new Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV recently, get ready for the vehicle to be recalled by the carmaker. The Japanese auto giant has formally issued a recall for the compact SUV units which were manufactured between November 2 and 28 this year. The SUVs that have been recalled have a potentially faulty seat belt which will be rectified at the carmaker's cost. This is the first such recall for the SUV which was launched in October. Toyota had started delivery of the HyRyder SUV during the festive month.

The reason behind the recall only a month into its delivery is a small technical issue. The carmaker has said that there are issues with the front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. Toyota Motor said that overall 994 such units of the SUV will have similar issues. Though there has been no report of seat belt malfunction yet, Toyota wants to ensure the faulty seat belts do not cause any problems going ahead as it could potentially cause seat belt disassembly. “Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost", the carmaker said in a statement issued regarding the recall.

Toyota has said that all Urban Cruiser HyRyder customers will be contacted by their respective dealers soon. They will be informed about the notice and asked to get their vehicles checked at Toyota workshops where the faulty seat belts will be replaced. Toyota will bear the cost of any replacements required to fix the problem.

Toyota's recall of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder comes almost immediately after Maruti Suzuki too recalled its Grand Vitara SUVs manufactured during the same period. The Maruti SUV, which is the technical cousin of the HyRyder being jointly developed for the Indian markets by the two companies, have similar issues. For Maruti though, the number of units recalled is 10 times higher at around 9,125 vehicles and include the likes of Brezza, XL6, Ciaz and Ertiga as well.

