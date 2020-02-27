Bookings for Skoda Octavia RS 245 opens online on March 1 for 200 units

Skoda Auto on Thursday announced that it would commence the reservation of Octavia RS 245 at noon on March 1 through its centralized platform - buyskodaonline.co.in where a limited number of 200 units would be made available.

Launched at Auto Expo 2020 earlier in February, the Octavia RS 245 has created quite a stir among automotive enthusiasts who can now hope to own the powerful sedan by paying a booking fees of ₹1 lakh. The car has been priced at ₹35.99 lakh (ex showroom) and is available in five colour options - Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black, and Candy White.

Under the hood of the Octavia RS 245 is a turbocharged 2.0 TS engine which has peak power of 245 Ps and peak torque output of 370 Nm. Skoda claims that this is good enough for the car to move from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph. This means that the Octavia RS 245 is the fastest Skoda offering in the country.

The cabin of the sedan is also sports oriented and features a carbon decor with LED ambient lighting, three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shift, Virtual Cockpit and all-black sports seats with integrated headrests. There is also a 20.32 cm touchscreen central infotainment system.

The Octavia RS 245 sits on 45.72 cm R (18) dual tone Vega alloy wheels and gets ample glossy black design elements to add to its visual appeal. There is an imposing front butterfly grille and broad honeycomb air inlets. On either side of the front fascia are Quadra headlamps with CystalGlo LED daytime running lights. From the side, there is a slight coupe-like inclination and the car sits 15mm lower than other Octavia models. Over at the rear, there are glossy black spoiler and trapezoidal tailpipes.

Safety has been given priority and the car gets nine airbags, AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).