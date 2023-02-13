HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bookings For New Hyundai Verna Now Open For 25,000. Here's What To Expect

Bookings for new Hyundai Verna now open for 25,000. Here's what to expect

Hyundai Motor India on Monday officially opened bookings for the incoming 2023 Verna sedan model. The bookings for the updated Hyundai Verna have been opened for 25,000 and can be reserved either at the company dealerships across the country or on the official website.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 13:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has released this teaser image of the updated Verna sedan that is all set for its India launch.
Hyundai has released this teaser image of the updated Verna sedan that is all set for its India launch.
Hyundai has released this teaser image of the updated Verna sedan that is all set for its India launch.
Hyundai has released this teaser image of the updated Verna sedan that is all set for its India launch.

Verna was first launched 16 years back and has since found 4.6 lakh takers. But recent times have been tough as the the mid-size sedan space in which it competes has been shrinking and making way for SUVs of all shapes and across price brackets. But the updated Verna could inject a fresh lease of life, specially because it has been much-liked for its sporty styling as well as engaging drive dynamics, now with the additional promise of more cabin space at the rear.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Specs and variants

Hyundai Verna will be offered with four powertrain options. This includes a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol unit that will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as well as a seven-speed DCT. There will also be the 1.5-litre MPi petrol with both 6MT and IVT. The power and torque details have not yet been revealed but the engines are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four trims - EX, S, SX and SX(O).

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Air Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Air Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

2023 Hyundai Verna: Colour options

The updated Hyundai Verna will be offered in seven monotone and two dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new monotone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

2023 Hyundai Verna: Features

Hyundai has not officially revealed the additions made to the new Verna in terms of features but one can expect a flowing dual screen on the dashboard that is inspired from the Ioniq 5 EV. Speculations are also rife that Verna will get ADAS technology to better take on Honda City Hybrid. Other highlights that will either be carried forward or almost certainly would be introduced are ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging etc.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Rivals

2023 Hyundai Verna, once officially launched, will renew its rivalry against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 13:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Verna
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 279 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63
Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63
Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus
Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus
Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here
Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at ₹51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city