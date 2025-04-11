Booked new Skoda Kodiaq? Here's when deliveries begin

Skoda is all-set to launch its flagship SUV, Kodiaq on April 17. While the brand has started releasing the teasers on its social media accounts, it has now been revealed that the deliveries of the new Kodiaq will begin from May 2nd. Skoda showcased the new Kodiaq in India for the very first at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

What features are included in the new Skoda Kodiaq?

The latest iteration of the Kodiaq boasts a range of sophisticated features. Among the highlights are a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a heads-up display. Skoda has introduced its Smart Dial system, which features three rotary knobs positioned beneath the infotainment screen for user-friendly control of various functions. Additional premium offerings include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling options, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging capabilities, and several USB Type-C ports.

How does the exterior design of the new Skoda Kodiaq appear?

The new Kodiaq showcases Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy, enhancing its striking and authoritative presence on the road. Key exterior enhancements include a prominent butterfly grille, more streamlined angular headlights accompanied by fog lights, and redesigned rear lights featuring a distinctive light strip across the tailgate.

This SUV now measures 4,758 mm in length, representing a 61 mm increase compared to the previous model. Its width has been slightly reduced to 1,864 mm, and the height has been lowered to 1,659 mm. However, the wheelbase remains consistent at 2,971 mm. Additionally, the Kodiaq is equipped with newly designed alloy wheels, available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

What are the specifications of the new Skoda Kodiaq?

The updated Kodiaq will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and includes a standard 4x4 drivetrain, offering a combination of power and off-road capability.

What safety features are included in the Skoda Kodiaq?

This SUV is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which provide functionalities such as lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it boasts up to nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist, all designed to enhance passenger safety and facilitate driving on diverse terrains.

