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Booked Hyundai Bayon? Here's when the deliveries begin

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2026, 14:25 pm
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  • Hyundai Bayon deliveries in India are expected to begin in early November 2026, though waiting times may vary by variant, colour, location and festive-season demand. Bookings are open for 11,000, and the compact SUV starts at 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

hyundai bayon
The Hyundai Bayon is launched in India at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
hyundai bayon
The Hyundai Bayon is launched in India at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Bayon
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility

The newly launched Hyundai Bayon is expected to reach customers in India early next month, with deliveries likely to begin in November 2026. However, the waiting period could vary depending on the variant, colour option and location, particularly amid festive-season demand. The vehicles are already available at the dealership, so interested customers can check the Bayon out in person as well.

Hyundai opened bookings for the Bayon ahead of its India launch on October 26, 2026. The compact SUV is available to book through the carmaker's official website and authorised dealerships across the country. Customers can reserve the vehicle by paying a booking amount of 11,000.

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Hyundai Bayon delivery timeline explained

Customer deliveries of the Hyundai Bayon are expected to begin in early November. The carmaker has not specified a single delivery date applicable to all customers, and the actual timeline is likely to depend on the availability of the chosen configuration at the dealership.

Customers opting for popular variants or colour combinations could face a different waiting period compared with those choosing other configurations. The waiting period may also differ across cities, depending on local demand and vehicle availability.

Buyers who have already booked the Bayon should contact their respective dealerships to confirm the expected delivery date. Those who are yet to place an order can check the availability of their preferred variant and colour before making a booking.

Hyundai Bayon: Price and powertrain details

The Hyundai Bayon has been launched in India with an introductory starting price of 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in seven variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2026, 14:25 pm IST

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