2025 Jeep Meridian deliveries to begin by October end

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 08:56 AM
  • Jeep Meridian is now priced between 24.99 lakh and tops out at 36.49 lakh. These prices are introductory.
2025 Jeep Meridian now comes with ADAS features.

Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades. The token amount for the booking is 50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.

What are the specs of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What is the fuel efficiency of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 08:56 AM IST
