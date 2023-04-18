Madhuri Dixit splurges on this Porsche supercar worth over 3 crore

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has brought home a brand new Porsche 911 Tubro S, one of the fastest supercar in the world. The actor and her husband Shriram Nene recently took delivery of the Porsche 911 Turbo S which comes at a price of ₹3.08 crores. It is one of the most expensive Porsche models available around the world. Nene was recently seen driving the supercar on the roads of Mumbai.

The Porsche supercar bought by Madhuri Dixit comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder engine. Mated to an 8-speed PDK automatic gearbox, the engine can roar up to 650 PS of power and a staggering 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine delivers power to all four wheels of the supercar. It comes with a top speed of 330 kmph and can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill in just 2.6 seconds. The model bought by the Bollywood actor is much more powerful than the standard Porsche 911 models sold in India.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S has four air intakes with a larger overall section and less resistance which help improve engine efficiency. Turbo S is wider by 45 cm and sits 10 mm lower compared to its preceding models. The supercar sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and also have an optional 21-inch version.

Porsche interiors are distinguished by high-quality finishes and sporty taste. The numerous standard features include interiors entirely in leather and carbon fibre inserts combined with details in Light Silver colour. The 18-way adjustable sports seats are embellished with stitching that wants to be a tribute to the first 911 Turbo (type 930). The high-quality logos and graphic elements of the instrument panel complete the typical equipment of the Turbo S.

The central screen of the PCM system is now in 10.9-inch format and has a new configuration that allows you to use it quickly and without causing distraction. Among the other on-board equipment supplied by the Manufacturer, the GT sports steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with the new integrated Porsche Track Precision app and the BOSE Surround Sound audio system are worth mentioning.

