Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif buys Range Rover SUV worth nearly 3 crore

2Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has added yet another Range Rover SUV to her car collection. The actor has joined the elite list of celebrities to own the Range Rover LWB Autobiography edition of the SUV which is worth nearly ₹3 crore. She was recently spotted boarding the new SUV at the Mumbai airport in a video shared across social media platforms. This is the second Range Rover SUV in Katrina Kai'f collection of cars. It is also the third Range Rover in her family. Her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, also own one.

The Range Rover SUV bought by Katrina Kaif is priced at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom) and is white in colour and bears the registration mark 8822. Interestingly, her previous Range Rover SUV also carried the same registration number. Four years ago, Katrina Kaif had bought her first Range Rover SUV which comes at a price of ₹2.30 crore.

The Range Rover SUV is quite popular among celebrities, especially among Bollywood actors. Besides Katrina, celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey also bought the same SUV. Here is a look at what makes this SUV such a craze among prominent personalities.

Range Rover SUV: Key reasons to buy one

The Range Rover Autobiography edition of the SUV comes powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine mated to an automatic transmission unit. The engine is capable of churning out 388 bhp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can generate a top speed of 242 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kpmh in just short of six seconds.

Besides the petrol engine, the Range Rover SUV is also offered with two more powertrain. There is a 3.0-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder diesel engine that can generate 346 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The top-spec Range Rover SV comes with a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine with 523 bhp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Range Rover SUV offers a plenty. Its feature list includes a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, a digital driver display, two 13.1-inch infotainment screens for the rear passengers, 24-way executive rear seats with heating and coolong functionality, 3D surround sound system from Meridian, multi-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof among others.

