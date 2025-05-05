BMW's electric 2 Series will come as a sedan, not a coupe

BMW ’s Neues Klasse architecture, which has been designed and developed exclusively for electric cars, will underpin a range of new products. The BMW iX3 based on this platform, is slated to debut soon, followed by the BMW i3 sometime shortly after. The German luxury carmaker is also working on an i2, which will be different compared to the current 2 Series lineup. It is expected to come as a four-door sedan with an electric propulsion system.

BMWBlog has reported that the upcoming BMW i2 electric sedan will serve as an entry-level model for the brand's EV portfolio. The report also states that the upcoming i2 will prioritise spaciousness and usability. Currently, the auto giant offers three versions of the BMW 2 Series - coupe or convertible, active tourer and gran coupe. Hence, spawning a new body style will be a major change. The report also claims that the electric i2 won't go on sale until 2030.

The new BMW i2 claims to replace the fossil fuel-propelled 2 Series coupe. BMW has no plan to launch a successor to the car with an internal combustion engine. This could spell the end of the highly popular BMW M2 performance car. The BMW i2 claims to come with a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive setup, which means it will appeal to the fun-loving driving enthusiasts.

When the BMW i2 goes on sale, it will come powered by the car manufacturer's sixth-generation battery technology. The new battery packs use cylindrical-shaped cells, which the OEM claims can increase range and charging speed by up to 30 per cent compared to the current models. Also, these cylindrical-shaped battery cells claim to generate fewer emissions during manufacturing.

BMW has not revealed anything officially so far about the launch timeframe of the electric i2. Also, the carmaker has not revealed anything about the possibility of the car's India launch. However, we can expect it to be rolled out in the Indian market, which is one of the fastest-growing electric car markets globally.

