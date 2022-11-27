BMW XM to Mercedes-Benz EQB: Exciting car launches in India in December 2022

As we are nearing the year-end, many auto manufacturers are gearing up to introduce their latest products to finish the year with a bang. November has been an exciting month for car launches and unveilings in India, as auto manufacturers such as Jeep, BYD, Toyota, Tata Motors, and Indian EV manufacturer Pravaig Dynamics introduced their range of products. The momentum is slated to continue in December as well. Four of the exciting launches slated to take place in December include the BMW XM and BMX X7, while its archrival Mercedes-Benz too is ready to bring its two products, the EQB and GLB.

Before the carmakers launch their respective products in India in December 2022, here is a rundown of these new cars coming our way next month.

BMW XM is the second bespoke model from the M performance division of the automaker.

BMW XM

BMW XM was unveiled to the world in September 2022, and it comes as the second bespoke model from the M division of the German luxury car marquee since the mid-engined M1 supercar was introduced in the late 1970s. Slated to launch in India on December 10, the BMW XM is the first M model to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The bold-looking performance-focused luxury SUV gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine combined with a mild-hybrid technology that comprises a single electric motor. The ICE alone can churn out 483 hp of peak power, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain kicks out 653 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor is designed to churn out 194 hp on its own. The SUV gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox for transmission duty. BMW claims the car can run 80 km in pure EV mode.

The new BMW X7 comes with a host of changes at exterior and inside the cabin.

BMW X7

BMW will introduce the facelift version of the X7 SUV in India on December 10. Unveiled in April this year, the BMW X7 facelift has received a revised front fascia that showcases the brand’s new split headlamp design. Among other key changes, it gets a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The automaker will offer the X7 in two trim options in India. These are the xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d. The former gets a 380 hp generating inline-six cylinder petrol motor, while the latter comes with a 352 hp churning, inline-six-cylinder diesel engine. Both engines are paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The SUV gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel drive system as standard.

Mercedes-Benz EQB could be the most affordable EQ electric car in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront among luxury carmakers in introducing electric vehicles. The German luxury car brand has already launched the EQC and EQS models in India. The upcoming EQB will be the latest addition to that portfolio. Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a blanked-off front grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps and a full-width LED taillight at the rear. Globally, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is available in two states of tune. One is a 228 hp generating dual-motor 300 4Matic variant, while the higher-spec model comes in 292 hp generating dual-motor 350 4Matic guise. It is to be seen which one comes to India, as Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the India-spec model. The Mercedes-Benz EQB is slated to launch in India on December 2.

Mercedes-Benz GLB will come as a CBU model in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Besides the EQB, Mercedes-Benz is also set to launch GLB SUV in India on the same date, December 2. Slated to come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from Mexico, the Mercedes-Benz GLB will arrive here as the second seven-seater model after the GLS. The car gets a bulky design promising an imposing road presence. It gets a cabin influenced heavily by the GLA. The car gets a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, a panoramic sunroof, and sliding dual-row seats. Powertrain options for the luxury SUV include a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel motor combined with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The petrol engine can generate 163 hp of peak power, and the diesel motor can churn out 190 hp of maximum power.

