BMW XM Label Red's booking officially begins in this country. Details here

The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful production model of all time from the German luxury car brand. Slated to debut later this year the car is now available for booking through the automaker's official website in Germany. The Bavarian auto company is seeking a few standard pieces of information to begin the process of securing a slot for the limited-production, range-topping XM.

Production of the BMW XM has already commenced, but the range-topping XM Label Red is slated to enter manufacturing assembly later this year. The performance-focused SUV was already previewed officially last year and grabbed pretty good attention.

BMW XM Label Red comes with a unique design that includes sporty bright red trims around the kidney grille, windows and wheel. Also, there is a special red XM badge on the radiator grille. The distinctive styling elements are not only limited to the exterior but inside the cabin as well. BMW XM Label Red's cabin features special trim to match the SUV's overall theme. There will be red contrasting trims on a black theme, while the seats and upholstery will get red stitching.

Mechanically, this SUV has received a host of performance-focused tuning. It gets upgraded suspension and braking systems, enhancing the SUV's overall performance and driving experience. On the powertrain front, the BMW XM Label Red gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain is good to churn out 748 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque, which is way above compared to the standard XM's 644 hp and 800 Nm.

On the pricing front as well, the special edition iteration of the BMW XM comes with an eye-popping price tag. While the standard BMW XM's pricing starts from $159,000, the XM Label Red comes with a starting price of $185,000.

