BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India, priced at 1.33 crore

BMW India has launched the new X7 Signature Limited Edition offering right in time for the festive season. The new BMW X7 Signature Edition is offered only in the xDrive40i variant with the petrol powerplant and is priced at ₹1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The new X7 Signature Edition will be available to order exclusively online and will be sold in limited numbers in the country. Here’s what sets the new X7 Signature Edition apart from the standard version.

BMW X7 Signature Edition: What's Different?

The new BMW X7 Signature Edition gets special upgrades in the form of new crystal headlamps with Swarovski glass-cut crystals in the front to create a unique light effect. The roof rails get a satin aluminium finish while extending on other parts of the exterior. The central air intake is finished in chrome. The 3D taillights get a new inner graphic while the chrome bar is covered by smoked glass.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition will be sold in limited numbers and gets 2 unique paint options - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey

You also get to choose from some unique paint options for the X7. Inside, the X7 Signature Edition gets the same package as the standard car, which means one gets to experience the curved main display, driver-oriented cockpit, and the new ambient light bar extending from the centre stack to the passenger side. The new X7 Signature Edition is available in two new exclusive paint schemes - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

BMW X7 Signature Edition: Cabin

The cabin of the BMW X7 Signature Edition gets upgrades in the form of the new ambient light bar that extends from the centre stack to the passenger side. The ambient lighting effect is offered with 14 colour options and comes with a crystalline appearance and prismatic structure.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition's cabin is finished in Merino leather in Tartufo and Ivory White shades. It also gets special ambient lighting among other feature upgrades

Furthermore, the X7 Signature adds the Ambient Air Package, which fills the cabin with a sense of space courtesy of the large Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof. The sunroof extends to the third row of the SUV and comes with 15,000 individual light points that can be altered via the ambient light setting to create a light pattern. BMW has also added crystal door pins, while the backrest cushions are covered in Alcantara for the rear-seat passengers. The captain seats in the second row are upholstered in BMW Individual ‘Merino’ leather in Tartufo and Ivory White shades. The X7 Signature packs a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system apart from a host of other features and connectivity options. It also gets a massive 2,120-litre boot capacity.

BMW X7 Signature Edition Engine Specifications

Power on the new BMW X7 Signature comes from the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, in-line petrol engine that gets no changes for the limited edition offering. The turbocharged engine churns out 381 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque between 1,800rpm and 5,000rpm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The motor comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds a power output of 12 bhp and 200 Nm, to offer improved low-end acceleration and fuel economy. The X7 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.

The new BMW X7 Signature Edition will be offered with the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol motor with 381 bhp and 520 Nm

The flagship BMW SUV also packs all-wheel drive, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. The model comes equipped with an adaptive two-axle air suspension.

The new BMW X7 Signature Edition comes right in time for the festive season. The new offering will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Sport and the like in the segment.

