BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore

BMW has rolled out the 2023 X7 SUV in the Indian market, and it is priced at 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). Introduced in two variants, the xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport, the pricing of this mighty luxury SUV goes up to 1.24 crore. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced at the BMW dealerships starting from January 17, and deliveries of this car will commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 13:06 PM
Follow us on:
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.

BMW X7 facelift will be competing against Mercedes-Benz GLS. Besides the X7, BMW also launched the M 340i and XM in the Indian market just a few days ago. The updated BMW X7 is locally manufactured in India at the automaker's Chennai plant.

Also Read : BMW XM launched in India at 2.60 Crore

The X7's design has been heavily updated, and it is now inspired by the i7 and the new generation 7 Series. The SUV comes available in a total of five exterior colour options, which include Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. Additionally, the SUV is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks - Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. Inside the cabin, the SUV sports exquisite BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery available in three shades - Tartufo, Ivory White and Black.

The car brand claims that the launch of the new X7 will help the automaker boost sales in the segment further. Speaking about the launch of the new BMW X7, Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said that the model is a symbol of forwardness and a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. He also said that the new BMW X7 offers more of everything - more presence, more luxury, more intelligence and more efficiency. "It is a state-of-the-art companion for every journey," said Pawah.

The new BMW X7 gets an imposing front kidney grille painted in black, flanked by redesigned sleek LED headlamps. It also gets chrome garnished air vents and 3D taillights with new inner graphics among other design elements. Inside the cabin, the key design elements include BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof etc.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 13:06 PM IST
