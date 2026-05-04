BMW X6 showcased in India ahead of potential launch

German luxury automaker BMW has showcased the X6 in India, on the sidelines of the launch of the M440i Convertible, ahead of its potential relaunch in the Indian automotive market. While the vehicle made an early appearance in the M60i xDrive guise, a formal market release is anticipated within the next few months.

BMW has showcased the new X6 in India ahead of its potential official launch. The performance-focused coupe SUV features a 523 bhp V8 engine, updated curved displays, and aggressive styling enhancements.

Upcoming BMW X6: Exterior

The exterior updates of the upcoming BMW X6 include a more aggressive front end featuring an illuminated grille, slim LED headlamps, and redesigned air intakes. In addition, the side profile of the SUV coupe retains the famous sloping roofline, a signature of the coupe SUV styling, complemented by 21-inch alloy wheels and a revised rear design with narrow LED lamps and sporty bumpers, among others.

Upcoming BMW X6: Interior

The interior is slated to adopt BMW’s signature curved display, integrating both the digital instrument cluster and digital infotainment system into a single unit. Notably, the coupe SUV is expected to be offered with premium leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, connected car technology, ADAS and a premium audio system, as part of the upcoming X6’s interior package.

Upcoming BMW X6: Engine

For this relaunch, the manufacturer is expected to bring the high-performance M60i variant to India. This model is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system producing approximately 523 bhp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the BMW X6 is offered with a performance package which includes an M Sport exhaust system, active kidney grille, air curtains, M Sport differential and adaptive M suspension, among other features which make it a performance-focused Coupe SUV.

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BMW X6: History

The X6 originally built a reputation in India for its distinctive mix of rugged SUV proportions and a sleek, tapering roofline. The nameplate was pulled from sale in early 2023, when it was only available as a petrol model, but BMW is bringing it back with modern looks, updated cabin tech, and a big power boost.

Positioned above the X5 in the brand's local hierarchy, the X6 serves as a design-forward choice for luxury buyers. Upon launch, it will compete directly with high-performance rivals like the Audi SQ8 and the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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