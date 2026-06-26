BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at 1.77 crores

BMW India has launched the new X6 M60i xDrive in the country at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1.77 crore. Brought to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), the performance-oriented Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) receives a refreshed design, a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, updated cabin technology, and enhanced driving dynamics.

Powered by a 530 hp V8 engine

The highlight of the new BMW X6 M60i xDrive is its newly developed 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain produces 530 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque, making it one of the most powerful V8-powered luxury SUVs currently on sale in India.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

The SUV also comes equipped with Adaptive M suspension, Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering, an M Sport differential, and M Sport brakes with red callipers as standard.

BMW claims the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Aggressive styling with M-specific design elements

The updated BMW X6 M60i continues to feature its coupe-like roofline while incorporating a revised front fascia. It gets slimmer Adaptive LED headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights and M Shadowline treatment.

The signature kidney grille is finished in matt black with vertical double slats and an M badge, while gloss black M exterior mirrors, M-specific side skirts, black high-gloss trim, a rear spoiler, quad exhaust outlets, and 21-inch M alloy wheels further distinguish the SUV.

Customers can choose from six exterior paint options, including Aventurine Red, Manhattan Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, and Isle of Man Green.

Premium cabin with curved display

Inside, the X6 M60i features BMW's latest curved display setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen integrated into a single glass panel. The infotainment system runs BMW Operating System 8.5 and supports touch, voice commands, wireless smartphone connectivity, remote software updates, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The cabin also features Sensafin upholstery, ambient lighting with illuminated M graphics, fine wood trim, Harman Kardon surround sound system, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, soft-close doors, and an optional massage function for the front occupants.

Also Read : Mini Countryman C vs BMW X1 spec comparison: price, engine, features

Connected tech and safety

BMW has equipped the X6 M60i with ConnectedDrive technology, offering features such as Digital Key Plus, Real-Time Traffic Information, Emergency Call, Remote Services through the My BMW App, and a Head-Up Display.

Driver assistance systems include Parking Assistant Professional with a 360-degree camera, Reversing Assistant capable of retracing the last 200 metres, and multiple parking aids.

On the safety front, the SUV comes with six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering Brake Control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, crash sensors, and side-impact protection.

Price and availability

The new BMW X6 M60i xDrive is priced at ₹1,77,90,000 (ex-showroom) and is available for bookings across BMW dealerships in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: