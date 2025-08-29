BMW X5: 7 things you ought to know about the new variants. Take a look…

BMW has recently updated its X5 SUV in India with new variants, offering buyers more choice in terms of engines, features, and design. Experts say the changes are aimed at strengthening the model’s appeal among Indian luxury SUV buyers, who increasingly look for both technology and versatility in their vehicles.

The new BMW X5 offers more than just luxury and performance. With added digital features and off-road capability, it caters to buyers who want a mix of city comfort, long-distance touring, and the occasional adventure, all in one package. Here are 7 things to know before you consider the new X5: