BMW X4 coupe SUV delisted from India website

BMW India has silently removed the X4 coupe SUV from its website, hinting that the model has been discontinued. The X4 was locally assembled in India and was positioned between the X3 and X5. However, the coupe styling set it apart from other offerings in the brand’s stable. The model is designed to look like a baby X6, which remains a popular choice for customers.

It’s noteworthy that the BMW X4 was updated last year in March last year with a revised grille, new LED headlamps and daytime running lights and reworked front and rear bumpers. The cabin remained a familiar space with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. Other highlights included the panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control and more.

Not just a cosmetic refresh but the BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition also arrived in India last year. The special edition version was launched at ₹72.90 lakh, going up to ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel version. Celebrating 50 years of BMW’s M division, the X4 50 Jahre M new adaptive headlamps that are 10 mm slimmer, new M aerodynamic package, blacked-out window belt-line, new 20-inch alloy wheels finished and red brake calipers. The cabin was also spruced up with Sports seats, M headliner anthracite and an M leather steering wheel.

The BMW X4 was available in India with petrol and diesel engine options

Interestingly, BMW also brought the X4 Silver Shadow edition to the market in 2022 with cosmetic changes. All versions of the coupe SUV were available with the 2.0-litre petrol engine with 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. There’s also the 3.0-litre twin turbo diesel with 261 bhp and 620 Nm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It’s unclear if the X4 will be making a comeback anytime soon.

Meanwhile, BMW India has its hands full with as many as four launches planned this month. This includes the new generation BMW 7 Series and i7 flagship sedan, X7 facelift, 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift and the new generation X1. The new 7 Series will be launched on January 7, while the 3 Series GL facelift is slated to arrive on January 10. The new gen X1 is expected to be launched on January 28, 2023.

