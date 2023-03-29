BMW X3 gets two new diesel variants in India, prices start from 67.50 lakh

BMW India has updated the X3 lineup with two new diesel variants - xDrive20d xLine and xDrive20d M Sport. The BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine is priced at ₹67.50 lakh, while the X3 xDrive20d M Sport is priced at ₹69.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The new xLine variant joins the M Sport variant that was introduced a couple of weeks ago. Both variants are locally assembled at the company’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

The new BMW X3 diesel variants continue to feature the signature kidney grille with air inlets, adaptive LED headlamps and LED taillights, aluminium-finished roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels, and more. The X3 xDrive20d M Sport also gets the M Sport package adding the M inscription on the front quarter panels, and chrome-finished exhausts. There are larger air inlets on the front apron finished in high-gloss black and more pronounced air curtains. The window graphics, roof rails and kidney grille and bars are all finished in high-gloss black, while the M Sport trim further adds lighter 19-inch Y-spoke M alloy wheels.

Speaking on the launch Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X3 has been a trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Now available in xLine and M Sport trims, these versatile BMW X3 diesel models deliver exhilarating performance and efficiency in a rugged utility vehicle. With exquisite feel of the interiors along with innovative technologies, the BMW X3 is ready to serve you an experience that’s nothing like you’ve felt before. The X3 packs in unlimited action wherever you go."

The BMW X3 competes against the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the like

The X3 M Sport’s cabin is equally stylish with sports seats with Sensatec perforated leather upholstery, M leather steering wheel, M interior trims, and more. The cabin also comes with a panoramic sunroof, welcome light carpet, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function. The X3 gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The unit also supports gesture control, head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system. The boot capacity stands at 550 litres, which can be expanded to 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded.

Power on the BMW X3 diesel comes from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner that develops 190 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, which sends power to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic transmission. The X3 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 213 kmph. The SUV comes equipped with adaptive suspension with individual electronically controlled dampers, cruise control, six airbags, Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks, electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks, Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control.

The new X3 is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Black Sapphire colour schemes. The cabin can be had in Canberra Beige and Black and Cognac interior themes. BMW is offering service packages with the X3 with a choice of plans starting from 3 years/40,000 km to 10 years/2 lakh km. The SUV gets a standard two-year warranty, extendable to a maximum of five years. BMW is offering several finance options through including a buyback value up to five years.

