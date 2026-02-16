HT Auto
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro launched at 74.5 Lakh: 258 hp petrol added

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro launched at 74.5 Lakh: 258 hp petrol added

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2026, 14:09 pm
  • BMW launches the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India at 74.5 lakh. The 258 hp petrol SUV gets 48V mild-hybrid tech, AWD, adaptive suspension and Driving Assistant Plus as standard.

BMW X3
The new variant joins the existing xDrive20 petrol and xDrive20d diesel versions.
BMW X3
BMW India has added a new petrol variant to the X3 line-up with the launch of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. The SUV is produced locally at BMW Group Plant Chennai and bookings are now open across dealerships. It is priced at 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant joins the existing xDrive20 petrol and xDrive20d diesel versions.

What powers the new X3 30 xDrive?

Power comes from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,600 rpm. Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the SUV accelerates from 0–100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. A 48V mild-hybrid system is offered as standard. Drive modes include Sport Boost and Sport Plus, and adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers is also standard.

What do you get in terms of features?

In terms of dimensions, the X3 measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, with a 2,865 mm wheelbase. It rides on 20-inch M alloy wheels and gets M Sport brakes. Exterior highlights include a blacked-out kidney grille with illumination, adaptive LED headlights, flush door handles and a high-gloss black rear diffuser.

Inside, the SUV features BMW’s Curved Display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running Operating System 9 with QuickSelect. The cabin gets Veganza upholstery, sports seats with ventilation, a flat-bottom M steering wheel, head-up display and a panoramic glass roof. A 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is standard.

What about safety?

The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes with Driving Assistant Plus, which includes active cruise control with Stop & Go, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Parking Assistant Plus adds surround view, reversing assistant and drive recorder functions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2026, 14:09 pm IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

