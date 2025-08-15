⁠BMW working on new off-roader to rival G-Class, Defender as a successor to XM

BMW SUVs are known to be driver-focused, but the brand does not have a halo off-roader like some of its luxury rivals. The company is now looking to get a chunk of that action, and is said to be working on a new halo off-road SUV, which will take on the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The upcoming SUV will serve as a successor to the BMW XM hybrid, which received a rather lukewarm response from the market.

BMW is looking to get a chunk of the big SUV action, and is said to be working on a new halo off-road SUV, which will take on the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

New BMW Off-Roader In The Works

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming BMW off-roader has been internally codenamed G74, and will be a new seven-seater offering, positioned on top of the brand’s ‘X’ lineup. It will be produced at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US, which also produces the X5 and X7 SUVs, and is expected to hit the shelves sometime in 2029.

Also Read : BMW to hike prices across range by up to 3% from September 1

The upcoming BMW off-roader is likely to be based on the heavily modified CLAR platform, supporting ICE and electric powertrain options

The new BMW offering is expected to be underpinned by a heavily modified version of the CLAR platform. The carmaker will bring its new flagship off-roader with an internal combustion engine, while hybrid/electric powertrains cannot be ruled out. The model is expected to arrive with BMW’s Neue Klasse design language, combined with traditional body lines. It will also be a step-up in terms of luxury, albeit with a heavily rugged exterior identity.

The off-road credentials are expected to be the best-ever from the automaker in terms of approach, rampover, and departure angles. There’s no word yet on what the new BMW SUV could be called, but the Bavarian carmaker could revive the ‘X8’ moniker, which was previously touted to be the coupe-styled X7.

Models like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender have developed a massive cult following

The G-Class is one of the most popular off-road icons globally, with over six lakh units sold since its arrival in 1979. The Land Rover Defender holds a strong cult as well and has been a massive hit for the British automaker. It is also JLR’s bestseller in the Indian market. The upcoming BMW off-roader will join this lineup and is likely to arrive in India after its global debut.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: