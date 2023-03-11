BMW updates iDrive for all models ahead of shifting to Android platform

BMW has updated its iDrive for all the current models before switching to the Android platform. The revised BMW Drive infotainment system is claimed to come based on Linux and runs on BMW Operating System 8.5, taking better advantage of the BMW Curved Display, which is found in most of the brand's new cars following the recent updates.

BMW has emphasised driver-infotainment system interaction through touch and voice modes in the updated iDrive. As the automaker has described, the new interface of the BMW Drive comes with a transition from the older versions' push, turn and press to the swipe, tap and natural language.

The Bavarian auto giant also said that the new version of Drive comes with an improved home screen and menu structure, which will gradually find its way into the current model range this year. The automaker claimed the key USP of the BMW OS 8.5 is the revised home screen with the QuickSelect feature and a flat menu structure where all the functions are visible through shortcuts and live widgets. The updated BMW iDrive claims to be heavily influenced by smartphones.

BMW designers claim to have gotten rid of sub-menus and adopted a zero-layer philosophy, which makes it easier for the driver to access the desired functionality. The user interface of the updated BMW iDrive is configurable and can display different types of graphics in place of the standard navigation map, claims the automaker.

The models like the 7-Series, iX, i4, X5, X6, X7 and XM will be among the first cars to receive the updated OS 8.5 in July this year. More models will follow them later. The car brand has said that all models that are currently fitted with the BMW Operating System 8 will get the improved 8.5 version. Also, the automaker gave us a preview of the all-new Android-powered BMW Operating System 9, which is currently under development. The latter will be introduced in the X1 and 2-Series Active Tourer in November 2023 before being introduced to other models.

