BMW unveils Concept 7 Protection to expand armoured vehicle lineup

German luxury automaker BMW has unveiled the Concept 7 Protection, a new light-armoured version of its flagship 7 Series sedan designed to sit below the existing 7 Series Protection in the automaker’s security vehicle lineup. The concept is aimed at customers seeking protection against everyday handgun threats, with selected European markets identified as the initial focus. Additionally, the model offers a preview of how BMW could expand its range of armoured vehicles.

Current BMW Protection Portfolio





The company currently offers the 7 Series Protection with VR9 certification, with VPAM 10 available as an option, while the X5 Protection meets the VR6 standard. The new Concept 7 Protection complies with the BayB standard, which covers protection against commonly used handgun ammunition, including 9×19 mm and .44 Magnum rounds. Protection against explosive blasts remains the domain of BMW’s higher-rated armoured models.

According to BMW, rising actual and perceived security threats, along with increasing demand for clearly defined protection standards, have created an opportunity for a new category of armoured vehicles. The company’s integrated approach to development, manufacturing and aftersales allows it to maintain control over certification and quality, while ensuring discretion for customers.

The Concept 7 Protection features reinforced ballistic protection across several areas of the vehicle. Thicker bullet-resistant glass, ballistic steel and fibre-reinforced composites protect the doors, bulkhead and rear wall. Additional protection is installed beneath the panoramic roof, which must remain covered by its sunblind. Other security features include an intercom system, an attack alarm and windows designed to prevent them from being opened completely.

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BMW Concept 7 Protection: Powertrain

The Concept 7 Protection is powered by the BMW M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines a 3.0L six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor producing a combined output of 603.45 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The company states that it has recalibrated the chassis, braking system and driver assistance features to accommodate the vehicle’s armoured construction.

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