BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch tomorrow. Check details

German automotive behemoth BMW is set to make a significant splash in the Indian market with the simultaneous launch of three highly anticipated models tomorrow. The new-generation BMW 5 Series, the revamped Mini Cooper S, and the electric Mini Countryman will be unveiled amid much anticipation from automotive enthusiasts and the general public alike.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on the new-generation BMW 5 Series, which is making its Indian debut in a long-wheelbase configuration. Designed to rival the Mercedes E-Class LWB, the 5 Series boasts a new design language, featuring an illuminated kidney grille and a technologically advanced interior.

BMW 5 Series: A new chapter in luxury

The 2024 BMW 5 Series is making its Indian debut in the long-wheelbase configuration tailored to the preferences of domestic consumers. The model is poised to compete head-on with the Mercedes E-Class LWB, which is also slated for launch later this year.

A hallmark of the new BMW 5 Series is its redesigned exterior, characterised by an enlarged and illuminated kidney grille that is sure to be a subject of both admiration and controversy. The car's profile has been sharpened with angular headlights and a more pronounced front bumper.

Inside, the cabin has undergone a transformation, with a minimalist design philosophy and a strong emphasis on digital technology. Dual large screens dominate the dashboard, providing a modern and intuitive user interface. Under the hood, the BMW 5 Series will be propelled by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine complemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Mini Cooper S: A fresh take on an icon

The Mini Cooper S is receiving a comprehensive update. While the iconic design elements that have defined the Mini Cooper S over the years remain intact, the new generation features subtle yet significant refinements. The front fascia has been refreshed with a larger grille and redesigned headlights, while the rear retains the familiar triangular tail lamp motif.

Inside, the Cooper S continues to exude its retro-cool charm, but with a contemporary twist. A standout feature is the new circular OLED infotainment screen, which promises to enhance the driving experience. The heart of the Mini Cooper S is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that has been tuned for improved performance figures.

Mini Countryman E: A step forward in electrification

BMW is expanding its electrification game with the launch of the Mini Countryman E tomorrow. Sharing its platform with the BMW iX1, the Mini Countryman E represents a significant step forward for the brand in the burgeoning electric SUV segment.

While specific details about the Indian-spec Mini Countryman E are still under wraps, the global model offers a choice of powertrain options, including both single-motor and dual-motor configurations. The electric SUV is expected to deliver a compelling combination of range, performance, and sustainability.

