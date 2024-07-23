HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Bmw Trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E Launch Tomorrow. Check Details

BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch tomorrow. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2024, 15:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The spotlight will be on the new-generation BMW 5 Series, which is making its Indian debut in a long-wheelbase configuration. Designed to rival the Me
...
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

German automotive behemoth BMW is set to make a significant splash in the Indian market with the simultaneous launch of three highly anticipated models tomorrow. The new-generation BMW 5 Series, the revamped Mini Cooper S, and the electric Mini Countryman will be unveiled amid much anticipation from automotive enthusiasts and the general public alike.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on the new-generation BMW 5 Series, which is making its Indian debut in a long-wheelbase configuration. Designed to rival the Mercedes E-Class LWB, the 5 Series boasts a new design language, featuring an illuminated kidney grille and a technologically advanced interior.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Countryman E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Countryman E
₹ 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mini Cooper S 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Cooper S 2024
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper Se 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Cooper SE 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon32.6 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

BMW 5 Series: A new chapter in luxury

The 2024 BMW 5 Series is making its Indian debut in the long-wheelbase configuration tailored to the preferences of domestic consumers. The model is poised to compete head-on with the Mercedes E-Class LWB, which is also slated for launch later this year.

A hallmark of the new BMW 5 Series is its redesigned exterior, characterised by an enlarged and illuminated kidney grille that is sure to be a subject of both admiration and controversy. The car's profile has been sharpened with angular headlights and a more pronounced front bumper.

Also watch: BMW 5 Series LWB, pre-launch reveal: The best BMW yet? | HT Auto

Inside, the cabin has undergone a transformation, with a minimalist design philosophy and a strong emphasis on digital technology. Dual large screens dominate the dashboard, providing a modern and intuitive user interface. Under the hood, the BMW 5 Series will be propelled by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine complemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Mini Cooper S: A fresh take on an icon

The Mini Cooper S is receiving a comprehensive update. While the iconic design elements that have defined the Mini Cooper S over the years remain intact, the new generation features subtle yet significant refinements. The front fascia has been refreshed with a larger grille and redesigned headlights, while the rear retains the familiar triangular tail lamp motif.

2025 MINI Cooper S MINI Countryman E
Pre-bookings for the 2025 MINI Cooper S and MINI Countryman E are exclusively open online on the company website.
2025 MINI Cooper S MINI Countryman E
Pre-bookings for the 2025 MINI Cooper S and MINI Countryman E are exclusively open online on the company website.

Inside, the Cooper S continues to exude its retro-cool charm, but with a contemporary twist. A standout feature is the new circular OLED infotainment screen, which promises to enhance the driving experience. The heart of the Mini Cooper S is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that has been tuned for improved performance figures.

Mini Countryman E: A step forward in electrification

BMW is expanding its electrification game with the launch of the Mini Countryman E tomorrow. Sharing its platform with the BMW iX1, the Mini Countryman E represents a significant step forward for the brand in the burgeoning electric SUV segment.

(Also read: BMW 5 Series LWB unveiled in India, takes direct aim at Mercedes E-Class LWB)

While specific details about the Indian-spec Mini Countryman E are still under wraps, the global model offers a choice of powertrain options, including both single-motor and dual-motor configurations. The electric SUV is expected to deliver a compelling combination of range, performance, and sustainability.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2024, 15:30 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.