BMW to launch 5 Series Carbon Edition in India tomorrow: What to expect

The 5 Series Carbon Edition is likely to get the same M Performance rocker panel decals, matte black rear bumper, Carbon Edition badging, M-branded brakes, 19-inch alloy wheels with double-spoke design in black, and more such design upgrades.

The interior is unlikely to see any major changes. It is likely to retain most of the features seen on a standard 5 Series model, which includes a 12.3-inch fully infotainment system and a similar sized driver display, perforated Sensatec upholstery, BMW Operating System 7.0 with 3D Navigation, and much more.

The 5 Series Carbon Edition is likely to borrow the same 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out output of 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is likely to be mated with BMW's eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox.

BMW 5 Series standard models currently on offer in India are also offered with two diesel engine options. There is a 2-litre 4-cylinder unit that can produce 190 hp of power and a peak torque of 400 Nm. The second unit is a 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine churning out 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm.