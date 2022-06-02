HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Reveals Details Of Its Fossil Fuel Free Plant

BMW reveals details of its fossil-fuel-free plant

BMW's fossil-fuel-free plant is expected to start operation in 2025.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 07:32 PM
BMW electric cars' recycled battery may act as storage at the new plant.
BMW electric cars' recycled battery may act as storage at the new plant.
BMW electric cars' recycled battery may act as storage at the new plant.
BMW electric cars' recycled battery may act as storage at the new plant.

BMW has announced that it will build a fossil-fuel-free plant in Hungary that will start production sometime in 2025. The plant is claimed to source all its electricity from renewables and will be connected to the country's national grid. Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW's production chief has said that the automaker is still figuring out how much energy can be generated on-site to how much storage will be required.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: BMW iX electric SUV's new OTA update brings clock widget to centre display)

The fossil-fuel-free manufacturing plant comes as part of BMW's strategy to become carbon neutral across its supply chain and overall operations in the near future. The automaker has claimed that it will attempt to source a significant proportion of the energy required for the Hungary plant on-site. This will be done through solar panels.

The automaker has committed to purchasing 100 per cent green energy but a significant part of this is bought in the form of energy certificates, which signal the demand for renewables on the open market but do not mean renewable energy is being used in its plants.

The automaker has claimed that it is exploring various ideas for on-site storage of renewable energy at the upcoming plant, with one option being high-voltage batteries recycled from BMW cars. "We are setting up a plan to define capacity requirements," Nedeljkovic said while talking about the plan.

Not only BMW, but several other major automakers across the world are aiming to shift to green energy solutions. Besides shifting to electric mobility through their production strategy, these automakers are also focusing on getting operational energy from sustainable sources.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 07:32 PM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW reveals details of its fossil-fuel-free plant
BMW reveals details of its fossil-fuel-free plant
WardWizard logs over 300% growth in May, sells 2055 electric two-wheelers
WardWizard logs over 300% growth in May, sells 2055 electric two-wheelers
GM-backed Cruise could soon charge passengers for self-driving car rides
GM-backed Cruise could soon charge passengers for self-driving car rides
Maruti Suzuki to launch new Vitara Brezza on June 30
Maruti Suzuki to launch new Vitara Brezza on June 30
2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of June 16 launch
2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of June 16 launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city