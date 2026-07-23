BMW pulls out of the 2026 Paris Motor Show; blame it on cost-cutting

BMW AG is pulling out of the 2026 Paris Motor Show (Mondial de l'Auto) as the German luxury auto giant's new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic is prioritising cost-cutting measures following a major profit warning. The automaker decided to cancel its participation in the event that is slated to take place in October, citing a shift in priorities. However, BMW has stated that it remains committed to a selective presence at automotive shows in the future.

BMW’s withdrawal from the 2026 Paris Motor Show is notable considering the carmaker has often used the event for product unveilings, including the world premiere of some of the key models.

Bloomberg has reported that the 2026 Paris Motor Show is expected to mark a comeback of the legacy automobile manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Automakers like Fiat, Lancia and Opel under the Stellantis umbrella will be there as well. Apart from that, Renault will be there alongside Dacia and Alpine. The official event website reveals that Volkswagen, the biggest automaker in Europe that is pursuing a major restructuring, will be present at the motor show. Among others, Ford and Hyundai will be there as well.

Previously, in the 2022 and 2024 editions of the Paris Motor Show, fewer Western brands participated, which left the door open for Chinese automakers led by BYD to build their presence. This year, Chinese automakers like BYD, Chongqing Changan Automobile, Xpeng, Geely and Stellantis partner Leapmotor would be there at this year's event.

BMW's withdrawal a major setback

BMW pulling out of the event is going to be a major setback for the motor show this year, considering the German OEM, along with its subsidiary Mini, are two of the key luxury automobile manufacturers in Europe, as well as in the global market. BMW stunned markets in June 2026 with a profit warning that was caused by weakening demand in China and the fallout from the Middle East conflict. The auto group also announced plans to accelerate a cost-cutting push, without elaborating.

BMW’s withdrawal from the 2026 Paris Motor Show is notable considering the carmaker has often used the event for model unveilings, including the world premiere of the seventh-generation BMW 3-Series in 2018. It was part of a wider exodus of manufacturers from the event in 2022 before returning two years later with two Mini debuts and its Neue Klasse concepts.

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