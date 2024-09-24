HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Bmw Neue Klasse Touring Imagined: This Is What A Modern Day E30 Would Look Like According To Designer 'sugar Design'

BMW Neue Klasse Touring imagined: This is what a modern day E30 would look like

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2024, 20:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW confirmed the launch of the Vision Neue Klasse M3 EV in 2027, along with plans for six more EVs. Recent designs, notably a redesigned 3 Series Tou
...
BMW Vision Neue Klasse
Slated to come out as a production model, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse showcases a possible all-electric iteration of the automaker's 3-series sedan. Also, this will be underpinned by the Neue Klasse platform, which will be the housing for many other BMW electric cars in future.
BMW Vision Neue Klasse
Slated to come out as a production model, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse showcases a possible all-electric iteration of the automaker's 3-series sedan. Also, this will be underpinned by the Neue Klasse platform, which will be the housing for many other BMW electric cars in future.

BMW confirmed that it would bring the Vision Neue Klasse-based M3 EV in 2027. Not just this the manufacturer also mentioned that they would soon launch up to si of these over the coming years. The designs that BMW has showcased till now have been sparking a lot of dialogue over the manufacturer’s design choices.

BMW has only unveiled two of its upcoming concept EV designs, including the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, a sedan hinting at the future 3-Series and the Neue Klasse X concept, an X3-style SUV till now. However, a popular designer ‘Sugar Design’ on the social media platform, Instagram, has unveiled images of a reimagined version of the BMW 3 Series Touring with close resemblance to the classic BMW E30.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW M3
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 93.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 93.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 79.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : BMW Vision Neue Klasse-based M3 EV confirmed, will coexist with ICE sibling

Sugar Design's E30 Neue Klasse Touring

Earlier this year, the designer had only previewed the rear of this concept but as of now four full galleries of the concept have been showcased. All four of these galleries are almost identical. The silver and dark edition model gets four angel-eye DRLs which resembles the old-school E30.

Whereas the other two variants, the red and matte black editions get angled LED DRLs. The red and matte black editions both get the DRLs inspired from the Neue Klasse model which is closer to the production variant.

The concept design incorporates subtle changes and converted the original car into an estate wagon. In the reimagined version, the height of the windows has been brought down, sitting flush with the shoulder line. Each iteration of the concept gets differently styled wheels and unique side skirt designs.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?

The silver, dark and matte black editions get the traditional wing styled mirrors, whereas the red version gets cameras in place of side rear view mirrors. On the top side, there is a large panoramic glass roof on offer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2024, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: neue klasse electric vehicles bmw

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.