BMW Neue Klasse Touring imagined: This is what a modern day E30 would look like

BMW confirmed that it would bring the Vision Neue Klasse-based M3 EV in 2027. Not just this the manufacturer also mentioned that they would soon launch up to si of these over the coming years. The designs that BMW has showcased till now have been sparking a lot of dialogue over the manufacturer’s design choices.

BMW has only unveiled two of its upcoming concept EV designs, including the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, a sedan hinting at the future 3-Series and the Neue Klasse X concept, an X3-style SUV till now. However, a popular designer ‘Sugar Design’ on the social media platform, Instagram, has unveiled images of a reimagined version of the BMW 3 Series Touring with close resemblance to the classic BMW E30.

Sugar Design's E30 Neue Klasse Touring

Earlier this year, the designer had only previewed the rear of this concept but as of now four full galleries of the concept have been showcased. All four of these galleries are almost identical. The silver and dark edition model gets four angel-eye DRLs which resembles the old-school E30.

Whereas the other two variants, the red and matte black editions get angled LED DRLs. The red and matte black editions both get the DRLs inspired from the Neue Klasse model which is closer to the production variant.

The concept design incorporates subtle changes and converted the original car into an estate wagon. In the reimagined version, the height of the windows has been brought down, sitting flush with the shoulder line. Each iteration of the concept gets differently styled wheels and unique side skirt designs.

The silver, dark and matte black editions get the traditional wing styled mirrors, whereas the red version gets cameras in place of side rear view mirrors. On the top side, there is a large panoramic glass roof on offer.

