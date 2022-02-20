Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio

MINI Brick Lane Edition will hit the US market next month.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 04:00 PM
The model comes with an option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed sport dual-clutch transmission. (BMW)

BMW MINI USA recently unveiled a new Brick Lane Edition model which is inspired by London's street art. This 2022 MINI Brick Lane edition will be launched as both Cooper S Hardtop with two-door and four-door features in March in the US market at a price point of $35,675 (approximately 26.6 lakhs) for the former model and $36,675 (approximately 27.3 lakhs) for the latter.

The company will also charge an additional $850 for destination and handling.

The exterior of the car flaunts a white silver metallic colour with a contrasting roof painted in blue along with black mirror caps and chrome trim. On the bonnet of the car and across its side, bold graphics have been in Frozen Blue, Mint, and Soul Blue that give an effect of lines of bricks. The limited-edition car offers a host of accessories that include side scuttle inlays, C-pillar decals, and a wheel centre cap in the Brick Lane motif. It also sports a panoramic moonroof.

(Also read | BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods)

The automaker conveyed the interior of the car has seats in Carbon Black Cross Punch leather along with heated front seats, heated Nappa Leather steering wheel. The interior surfaces come in Piano Black with an anthracite headliner, along with a universal garage-door opener. One can also find a Harman/Kardon premium sound system, a storage package and dual-zone automatic climate control for the comfort of the passengers.

(Also read | BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24)

The touchscreen navigation plus package offers features such as MINI Assist eCall, MINI Head-Up Display, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, TeleServices, Remote Services, Concierge Services and Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster. The model comes with an option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed sport dual-clutch transmission. The company mentioned that customers can avail these options without any additional costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 04:00 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW MINI MINI Brick Lane Edition luxury car
