BMW M5, with V8 hybrid powertrain making over 700 bhp is now in India. How much for it?

1 Engine

The centrepiece of the 2025 BMW M5 is the 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a hybrid setup for the first time. This unit comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and borrows the hybrid technology from the BMW XM. The powertrain churns out a combined 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of torque.

The BMW M5 sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.5 seconds and can reach speeds up to 305 kmph with the optional M Driver's package. These figures are attained all thanks to the 18.6 kWh battery providing an electric range of 67–69 km (WLTP) with an electric-only speed of 140 kmph. Power is fed to all fours via BMW’s xDrive system which encourages a more rear-biased power delivery.