BMW M5, with V8 hybrid powertrain making over 700 bhp is now in India. How much for it?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The 2025 BMW M5 has launched in the Indian markets at a starting price of ₹1.99 crore (ex-showroom). The latest update of the car will be sold as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) in the country. What sets it apart is its new hybrid V8 engine, advanced features and sportier design.
Also Read : 2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at ₹74.90 lakh
The centrepiece of the 2025 BMW M5 is the 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a hybrid setup for the first time. This unit comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and borrows the hybrid technology from the BMW XM. The powertrain churns out a combined 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of torque.
The BMW M5 sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.5 seconds and can reach speeds up to 305 kmph with the optional M Driver's package. These figures are attained all thanks to the 18.6 kWh battery providing an electric range of 67–69 km (WLTP) with an electric-only speed of 140 kmph. Power is fed to all fours via BMW’s xDrive system which encourages a more rear-biased power delivery.
The new BMW M5 features a sharp and aggressive design over the standard 5 Series. It gets a wider stance, the front is wider by 76 mm and the rear is widened by 48 mm compared to the standard sedan. Other changes include a beefed-up bumper, a lip spoiler and redesigned fender panels for a bolder aesthetic. The sports car also features quad exhaust tips and M light alloys with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels for improved stability and agility.
Safety and convenience are also given priority on the new M5 with features like Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera and Reversing Assistant Safety kit such as airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts come as a part of the standard kit. An optional Driving Assistant Professional system with features such as Active Cruise Control, Lane Control Assistant and Cross Traffic Warning is also available for semi-autonomous driving assistance.
The sports-oriented sedan features a double-wishbone front axle and a reinforced five-link rear axle for better stability. Additionally, there is bracing and underfloor reinforcement on the chassis of the car to improve the handling. The body of the vehicle floats in the air with Adaptive M suspension. This setup comes with adjustable electronic dampers for a customisable driving experience.
The car gets some high-end features inside the cabin of the vehicle including M multifunction seats, a redesigned M leather steering wheel, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, a curved touchscreen with BMW's Operating System 8.5 featuring QuickSelect navigation and augmented reality. There are also track-ready features available with the M Drive Professional package including a M Laptimer and Boost Control.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.