BMW M440i Convertible: 5 key highlights of the drop-top

Recently, after its India debut, the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible stands out as a rare combination of open-top driving and serious performance. Priced at ₹1.09 crore (ex-showroom), the model brings together a powerful six-cylinder engine, an electrically operated fabric roof, and a feature-rich cabin. Here are five key highlights that define BMW ’s latest convertible offering.

1. Strong performance setup

At the core is a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine delivering 374 bhp and 500 Nm. It is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that supports both efficiency and acceleration. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, with top speed capped at 250 km/h. Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system.

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2. Soft-top roof

Unlike many modern convertibles, this model uses a fabric roof instead of a folding hardtop. The electrically operated mechanism can open or close in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h, making it practical for changing weather conditions without stopping.

3. Design with M elements

The exterior carries a sport-focused design with adaptive LED headlights, a vertically styled kidney grille in black, and CSL-inspired taillamps. A rear diffuser and 19-inch M alloy wheels add to the visual appeal. Buyers can choose from eight exterior colours.

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4. Tech-rich interior

The cabin is centred around BMW’s curved display setup, combining a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets sports seats with electric adjustment, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Upholstery options include Black, Tacora Red, and Cognac.

5. Driving tech and safety

The car includes features such as parking assistant with 360-degree camera, reversing assistant, and connected car technology with remote functions. Safety equipment covers six airbags, ABS with brake assist, stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

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