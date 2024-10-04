BMW M4 CS launched in India at 1.89 crores

The new BMW M4 CS performance coupe has been launched in India priced at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom). The new BMW M4 Competition Sport is the more focused iteration and doubles down on the hardcore quotient. The performance coupe also gets a host of upgrades over the standard M4 to make the model go faster.

BMW M4 CS Engine Specifications

Powering the BMW M4 CS is the updated version of the standard M4’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder petrol engine. The upgraded motor has been borrowed from the limited-run BMW CSL and packs 542 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque, giving it a near 20 bhp boost over the standard M4. The M4 CS can also sustain the 650 Nm peak for an additional 220 rpm at the top end of the rev range, holding it between 2750 rpm and 5950 rpm.

The BMW M4 CS is the first CS offering to be launched in India.

BMW M4 CS Performance Upgrades

The M4 CS is more track-focused and has been designed for long sessions on the track with a revised cooling system and increased oil supply to the clutch for better performance of the four-wheel drive system. The performance coupe also gets stiffer engine mounts to improve the overall responsiveness and dynamics of the car. The two-door offering witnesses a marginal improvement in its run time with 0-100 kmph coming up in 3.4 seconds, making 0.1 second quicker than the Competition. The car can hit the 0-200 kmph mark in 11.1 seconds with an electronically restricted top speed of 303 kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission with the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system as standard.

Visually, the BMW M4 CS incorporates the latest design language from the automaker but gets notable elements like a wider kidney grille, sharper lines on the front profile and the yellow inlays in the headlights that bring a bold contrast. The rear also gets M-specific updates including a sportier bumper and revised taillights.

BMW M4 CS Lighter Components

BMW has further added lighter components to the M4 CS to make it 20 kg lighter. This includes new carbon fibre parts such as the roof and seats, which reduce the overall weight and lower the centre of gravity. This, in turn, helps with the cornering stability and dynamic driving performance of the coupe. There’s also a titanium exhaust silencer and lightweight wheels with 19-inch units at the front and 20-inch alloy wheels at the rear. Other upgrades include new carbon fibre racing seats with the ‘CS’ badging embroidered into the headrests. There’s a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel and a more driver-focused cabin including the curved display.

The new BMW M4 CS takes on the Audi RS5, Mercedes-AMG C63, and Maserati Gran Turismo.

