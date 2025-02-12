BMW M3 to continue with six-cylinder engine, no plan to adopt four-cylinder power mill

BMW M3 is one of the most popular performance cars from the German luxury car manufacturer. While BMW is working on the fully electric M3, the automaker will continue with the internal combustion engine for another generation. Also, the BMW M division, the wing responsible for performance cars has stated that it doesn't want to go the same way as its archrival Mercedes-Benz AMG. The next generation BMW M3 will continue with a six-cylinder engine and unlikely to get a four-cylinder power mill.

BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel has ruled out the possibility of a four-cylinder engine for the M3. He believes that reducing engine capacity and number of cylinders is not the answer for future performance cars. Interestingly, BMW M division's thought is completely different from what Mercedes-Benz performance car wing AMG thinks.

Speaking to Australian automotive magazine Drive, Meel said that instead of demoting the M3 to a four-cylinder engine like the latest Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, the next generation of its BMW M3 sports sedan will retain all six cylinders. He explained that a four-cylinder engine can't match the consistent performance of the larger 3.0-litre engine on a race track. “We are going electric, and on the other hand, we are going to keep our six-cylinder inline (for the next generation). We always look into all kinds of concepts. In regards to downsizing, it’s also about performance output on tracks. And continuous performance output would make it really difficult to downsize to a four-cylinder if you are driving on tracks" he added.

BMW M3's root goes back to a four-cylinder engine

BMW enthusiasts may argue that the original M3 had a four-cylinder engine, but the late 1980s and early 1990s were different times. The smaller powertrain was preferred for its lightness, resulting in better handling of the car. The BMW M3 of 2025 is much heavier than its 1986 forebearer, which makes the case of a four-cylinder power mill weaker, as it will be far more stressed. For reference, the first-generation BMW M3 weighed around 1,200 kilograms, whereas the current car with the automatic and xDrive carries an extra 580 kg.

Audi too shares similar philosophy

Like BMW M, Audi too has rejected the idea of putting four-cylinder engines in its performance-focused RS cars. However, the German luxury auto giant from Volkswagen AG has suggested that hybridization is necessary to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

