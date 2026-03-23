BMW M3 going electric? Spy shots reveal M3 getting Neue Klasse treatment

German automaker BMW recently unveiled the Neue Klasse electric 3 Series globally. The Neue Klasse is the new design philosophy which BMW is going ahead with. Not only that, the Neue Klasse 3 Series is the second car which BMW has unveiled under the Neue Klasse design philosophy and the first-ever all-electric 3 Series to be made.

While the German automaker is making strides, especially when it comes to electrifying its 3 Series sedan, the more sporty and powerful M3 can not stay behind. The spy shots which have surfaced recently on Autospy reveal that the new M3 will follow the Neue Klasse design, much like the standard i3. There would, however, be certain visual changes along with performance-based changes to the Neue Klasse M3.

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BMW Neue Klasse M3: Exterior Changes

As per the spy shots, the new BMW Neue Klasse M3 gets a more aggressive look up front. While the headlight and daytime running light (DRL) design stays identical to the i3, the changes in the grille make it look more aggressive. The spy shots further suggest that the lower grille features a partition with two ice cube-like lamps placed at the edges of the front bumper, in place of the air dams, which are placed on the standard 3 Series. In addition to that, the design of the lower front grille has been changed with a body coloured partition in the lower grille to make it look sporty.

Not only that, the creases and lines on the front bumper make it look performance-centric, thereby giving it the appearance of a performance iteration of a standard car. The hood of the car boasts a hood scoop, which is usually present on internal combustion engine-powered cars, allowing for better air intake.

Notably, the Neue Klasse M3 gets a more sporty design with blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs). The spy shots reveal that the front fenders have been made wider than the standard 3 Series, adding to the sporty feel. The Neue Klasse M3 can boast a body kit, as per spy shots. Moreover, the front of the car gets a front lip, which gets a matte black finish to add to the dual-tone finish on the car.

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