BMW M2 to be offered with track-focused M Performance Kit

German automaker BMW recently announced that it has expanded its performance offerings. The company further announced that it is set to launch the new M Performance Kit for track-focused performance for the M2 lineup and M Performance exhaust for the M2 CS Coupe. The upgrades are set to debut in the global market by July this year.

BMW’s new M Performance Kit for the M2 debuts this July. Price expected to be around ₹ 30 lakh, the track-focused upgrades feature adjustable aerodynamics, racing suspension, and a lightweight performance exhaust system.

Expected Price of M Performance Kit

The company has not provided specific details regarding the cost of the performance kit in the Indian market. The track performance kit is priced at approximately €24,000 with additional taxes and installation charges levied. The price of the track performance kit for the M2 is expected to be set at approximately ₹30 lakh.

M Performance Kit: What it offers

The M Performance Track kit is designed specifically for track use and driving on circuits, focusing heavily on aerodynamics and handling, rather than powerful engine output. The engine has not been tuned to produce more power, as the 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline six cylinder engine produces 480 hp for the standard M2.

Additionally, the exterior changes include a front splitter which has to be manually adjusted, specialised wheel-arch diffusers and an engine oil cooler scoop, among other changes. The rear wing influenced by M4 GT racing models is a highlight of the track performance kit. In addition to that, the wing features a ‘race mode’ that shifts its angle downward by 50mm, offering two stages of angle adjustment in order to fine-tune downforce. Notably, the kit features four-way adjustable dampers and support bearings that allow the vehicle’s ride height to be lowered by approximately 20 mm, which can further improve cornering performance.

BMW M2 CS: M Performance Exhaust System

Lastly, the M2 CS owners can choose a new M Performance exhaust system, which provides a more aggressive sound. Not only that, but the setup is approximately 8 kg lighter than the stock, factory unit. The M Performance exhaust system is lighter owing to its revised internal routing and the use of premium materials. Furthermore, the owners can choose to havetailpipe trims crafted from either carbon fibre or titanium to finish the system.

