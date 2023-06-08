BMW M2 launched in India, priced at 98 lakh

German carmaker BMW has launched the M2 coupe in India at a price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact, yet powerful sports car will be sold in India as a Completely-Built Unit (CBU route), which means it will be imported as a whole. The German auto giant is offering the M2 performance car in both manual and automatic versions with a 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine under its hood.

BMW M2 is a performance-oriented two-door four seater sports car that one can buy under ₹one crore. The highlight of the coupe is in the numbers on paper and performance on the road. The engine is capable of churning out producing 460 hp of maximum power and 550 Nm of peak torque. It is one of the the quickest sports car one can own with a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. The M Driver's Package also enhances the car's performance with an electronically limited top speed of up to 285 kmph.

