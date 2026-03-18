BMW M2 CS Launched in India at 1.66 Crore

BMW has introduced the M2 CS in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.66 crore. The performance-focused coupe will be sold as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and will arrive in limited numbers for the Indian market.

Based on the second-generation M2, the CS version brings several mechanical and structural upgrades aimed at improving performance and driving dynamics. It is powered by an upgraded 3.0 litre inline-six S58 engine with twin-turbos, producing 530 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 kmph with the M Driver’s Package.

Compared to the standard M2, the CS version produces 50 hp more and is around 30 kg lighter. Weight reduction is achieved through the extensive use of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic components such as the roof, boot lid, mirror caps and rear diffuser. The coupe also features a carbon fibre “ducktail" rear spoiler and CS-specific forged alloy wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

The chassis has been lowered by 8 mm and receives revised suspension tuning along with recalibrated stability control and traction systems designed for track driving. The car comes with M Compound brakes as standard, while carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option to enhance the stopping power.

Inside, the M2 CS gets lightweight carbon bucket seats, Merino leather upholstery and Alcantara elements across the cabin. Other highlights include a carbon centre console, M Alcantara steering wheel and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The car is available in Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue and Black Sapphire paint finishes, along with an optional BMW Individual Velvet Blue shade.

BMW also claims that the M2 CS set a lap time of 7:25.5 minutes around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, making it one of the fastest compact performance cars tested on the track.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: