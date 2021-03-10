In news that would sound sweeter than the roar of the engine inside the BMW M340i xDrive, the German car maker on Wednesday officially launched its first locally-assembled performance car at ₹62.90 lakh* (ex showroom). The BMW M340i xDrive will be produced at the company's facility in Chennai and the more affordable price point of the car would appeal to those who may have wanted to own a performance car but may have also found it to be out of budget.

Powered by a straight six-cylinder petrol engine with 387 hp, the BMW M340i xDrive makes use of M Performance chassis tuning, M-specific suspension technology, BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and the M Sport rear differential to promise a thrilling drive experience. The sedan sprints to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission claiming to keep pace with the power available for the taking.

The styling is highlighted by the large BMW kidney grille mesh, the Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, hexagonal daytime driving light rings, L-shaped LED taillights, body coloured M rear spoiler on the boot lid, long wheelbase and 18-inch M light alloy wheels. There is also an option to choose a larger 19-inch wheel.

Available in three exterior colour options - Dravit Grey, Sunset Orange and Tanzanite Blue, the performance sedan also gets Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in Black with contrast stitching in Blue. The sport seats with M-specific upholstery offer a range of customization option while the cabin also gets three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, large sunroof and Harman Kardon music system.

Customers are also being given the option to choose from a range of individual accessories including wheel size upgrades or curated accessory packages - Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), among others.

* Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance.