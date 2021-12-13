BMW iX all-electric SUV enters Indian market: Key facts you need to know

BMW iX all-electric SUV enters Indian market: Key facts you need to know2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 04:57 PM IST
BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Jaguar i-Pace.
BMW on Monday has launched its own offering in the luxury electric car space in the Indian market. The German luxury carmaker has launched BMW iX all-electric SUV at a price tag of ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom). With this, BMW joins the bandwagon of luxury carmakers that have launched EVs here in India. The BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes EQC, Jaguar i-Pace, Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron.
The all-electric BMW iX SUV comes as the first of three pure electric vehicles meant for the Indian market. The electric SUV will surely increase the luxury carmakers' push for clean mobility in the Indian market further. Bookings for the BMW iX all-electric SUV is open now across India and deliveries will commence from April 2022.
Before the car starts hitting roads, here are some key facts about the all-new BMW iX.
Stylish eye-catching design
BMW iX comes with a stylish appearance that is in line with the brand's current and future design philosophy. It gets a front fascia that is a blend of modern elements with BMW's signature styling language. There is a large BMW signature kidney grille sans any radiator fin. It is flanked by sleek LED dual-beam headlamps. A sculpted bonnet, chunky front and rear bumpers, sporty large alloy wheels, black roofless glass area, sporty roof spoiler, sleek LED taillights are other design elements.
Frame-less windows and integrated door handles
BMW iX all-electric SUV comes with frame-less windows. Also, it gets body-integrated door handles. The electric door can be opened by just pressing a button. They come with soft-close functions that enable easy entry and exit for the occupants.
BMW logo integrated rear-view camera
Despite being a luxury car that comes with fine detailing, BMW iX electric SUV gets a minimalist and relatively clean design. Its rear-view camera has been integrated into the black ring of the large BMW brand logo positioned in the middle of the rear profile.
Feature-packed cabin
The cabin of the BMW iX is a blend of modernity with futurism. A mammoth BMW curved display is the first thing you notice after entering the cabin. There is a seamless integration between the 14.9-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch driver display. The layered dashboard gets a relatively clean look and contrasting colours. The steering wheel gets soft-touch buttons and scroller wheels and there is a centre console with a touchpad. The cabin comes with an overall minimalist approach and focuses on space and comfort for the occupants. A large panoramic glass roof that can be turned from opaque to transparent and back to opaque at the press of a button is another unique thing inside the cabin.
18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
The BMW iX gets an 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround audio system with the rear speakers integrated into the back seats. There are multiple USB charging points all around the electric SUV's cabin. Also, it gets wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Power source
The BMW iX is powered by dual high-voltage electric motors that come fitted to each axle. BMW claims the iX has a max range of 425 km on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.