BMW Instagram and Twitter Social Accounts Hacked, Second Attack After Kia

German auto giant BMW’s social media accounts have been hacked. The Bavarian manufacturer’s Twitter and Instagram accounts showed posts on December 13, although the automaker is yet to officially confirm the same. Both accounts have been posting memes related to the automaker including a reel that says “I’m taking over now." BMW’s Twitter account handle has also been changed to ‘DEE’.

No particular individual or organisation has come forward to claim the hack on BMW’s global social media handles. However, the hack has happened just days after Kia India’s Instagram account was hacked. The South Korean auto giant did manage to take access to its account later.

Users on both social media platforms have been doubtful about the hack on BMW. While some are calling it a genius marketing tactic, others have raised concerns about one of the biggest automakers in the world being hacked. HT Auto has reached out to BMW’s India team for a statement and will update this piece as and when the company responds.

