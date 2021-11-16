BMW India launches 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition

BMW India launches 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 01:18 PM IST
First 24 customers of the special edition luxury car will receive Black Shadow edition kit at an exclusive price.
BMW India on Tuesday has announced the launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition in the domestic market. Available in M Sport design scheme, the BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition comes priced at ₹43.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The special edition BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is distinctive thanks to the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth ₹3.25 lakh, claims the German luxury auto giant.