BMW India launches 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition
New BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition has been built locally at BMW Group Plant Chennai.

BMW India launches 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition

1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 01:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • First 24 customers of the special edition luxury car will receive Black Shadow edition kit at an exclusive price.

BMW India on Tuesday has announced the launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition in the domestic market. Available in M Sport design scheme, the BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition comes priced at 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special edition BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is distinctive thanks to the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth 3.25 lakh, claims the German luxury auto giant.

  • First Published Date : 16 Nov 2021, 01:18 PM IST