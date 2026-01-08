HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Bmw Group Produces Over 1 Million Vehicles In Germany In 2025

BMW Group Produces Over 1 Million Vehicles in Germany in 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2026, 10:28 am
  • BMW has crossed the milestone of producing more than one million vehicles by 2025, accounting for approximately 25 per cent of all vehicles produced in Germany, which stood at 4.15 million vehicles.

Additionally, the company has four manufacturing plants across Germany in Dingolfing, Leipzig, Munich and Regensburg.
German automaker BMW recently announced that it has crossed the milestone of producing more than one million vehicles in 2025. Germany’s total vehicle production stood at 4.15 million vehicles, according to the German Association of Automotive Industry. This means that BMW accounted for approximately 25 per cent of all vehicles produced in Germany last year.

“Our plants provide impressive proof of how competitive German industry is. Producing more than one million vehicles in 2025 is a strong testament to Germany’s innovative strength. To achieve this, we are systematically leveraging innovation and digitalisation. Going forward, policymakers must ensure competitive framework conditions for Germany as an industrial location," stated Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management, BMW AG.

Additionally, the company has four manufacturing plants across Germany in Dingolfing, Leipzig, Munich and Regensburg. Moreover, all of BMW’s manufacturing plants produce internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and fully-electric drive trains on a single assembly line, giving the company flexibility to respond to shifting market demands and trends.

Notably, the vehicles produced in the four German manufacturing plants are mainly sold across Europe in line with its regionally distributed production, while the production volumes in both American continents and China correspond to the number of vehicles sold.

Furthermore, BMW has recently showcased the new iX3 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. This electric SUV previews the technologies that will be employed by other BMW Neue Klasse vehicles in the future. The company further stated that the new models and updates launched by 2027 will feature these technologies.

The company introduced sixth-generation eDrive technology in the iX3, which includes new electric motors, cylindrical battery cells, and an 800V electrical system. Not only that, the iX3 50 xDrive uses two electric motors producing a combined output of 462.5 bhp and 645 Nm of torque.

BMW claims that the electric SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 210 kmph. The setup combines a synchronous motor at the rear and an asynchronous motor at the front. BMW stated that the new system reduces energy losses by 40 per cent, weight by 10 per cent, and manufacturing costs by 20 per cent compared to the previous generation.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2026, 10:28 am IST

