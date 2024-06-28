BMW Group launches monsoon service campaign across India

BMW Group India has announced the launch of its ‘Monsoon Service’ campaign across its dealer network. This special initiative will be held across India and will ensure complete car readiness for the upcoming monsoon season.

Daniel Lugonjic, Director - Customer Support, BMW India said, "BMW Group is committed to ensuring that our customers' vehicles are in peak condition to handle the unique weather challenges. Our Monsoon Service Campaign is tailored to provide thorough inspections, maintenance, and necessary upgrades to enhance the safety and performance of BMW and MINI cars. We understand the importance of reliability and peace of mind for our customers, and this campaign underscores our dedication to providing exceptional service and support. With a dedicated team of trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, we ensure you can enjoy relaxing journeys."

The Monsoon Service camp is conceptualised to offer useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic Condition-Based Service as well, ensuring that the car is in top condition. The service is conducted by certified BMW and MINI technical experts. Customers can book prior appointments for car servicing at the workshop and be able to check and update their personal details to receive special promotions and offers from their dealers.

Following are the Complimentary Services that will be carried under the Monsoon Campaign:

* Windscreen wipers check.

* Function check of washer system.

* Washer fluid level.

* Rain light sensor check for auto wiper and auto headlight operation.

* Check of all front and rear lights.

* Alignment of headlights and fog lights.

* Horn: Function test.

* Micro filters condition check and replace if necessary.

* Weather strips check of doors and trunk lid.

* Sunroof cover seals, drainpipes and trunk lid ventilation check.

* E-Box (Engine control unit box) cleaning.

* Inspection of dummy steering gromet on engine firewall.

* Electrical plug connections in engine compartment and vehicle underbody check.

* Tyres check tread depth (min. 3mm), damages (e.g. cuts, bulges), irregular wear and correct tire pressure.

* Visually inspecting exhaust system for any leaks or breakage.

* Visual inspection of belt drive and damper pulley for cracks.

* Checking charging cable and high voltage charging socket for damage, corrosion and wear (BEV/PHEV).

* Vehicle underbody incl. all visible parts: Check for damage, correct position, corrosion and tightness (BEV/PHEV).

BMW Group India urges its customers to be cautious while driving during heavy rains and around waterlogged areas. Customers are advised not to attempt to re-start the engine of a stalled vehicle to avoid damage to the engine. Affected customers can call BMW/ MINI Roadside Assistance at 18001032211 or Customer Interaction Centre at 18001022269 for assistance.

BMW Group India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India and has set a decisive course by setting up BMW dealerships of international standards across the country. Currently, BMW Group India has 44 service centres across 36 cities in India.

