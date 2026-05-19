BMW gives the sixth-gen M3 CS a 473-HP 'Handschalter' farewell edition

German automaker BMW has launched the M3 CS ‘Handschalter’ edition in the North American market. This will be the last sixth-generation 3 Series production model made by BMW, as the new generation 3 Series Neue Klasse will replace it next year with ICE and EV models. While the BMW M3 CS Handschalter is a limited-edition car, it is mechanically different from the M3 CS. Additionally, the M3 CS Handschalter will be limited to only 40 units planned for the Canadian market, making it a limited-run car.

BMW launched the North American limited-edition M3 CS 'Handschalter', a six-speed manual, rear-wheel-drive farewell to the sixth-generation 3 Series. It features a 466.5 bhp twin-turbo engine and extensive carbon fiber lightweighting

BMW M3 CS Handschalter: Engine and Transmission

The BMW M3 CS Handschalter is powered by the S58 3.0L twin-turbocharged straight-six engine producing 466.5 bhp and approximately 550 Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, ‘Handschalter’ is German for hand shift, which is mechanically different from the standard M3 CS as it is equipped with three pedals and a six-speed manual transmission, sending power to the rear wheels as opposed to all four wheels like in the standard model.

Additionally, the M3 CS Handschalter can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and tops out at 290 kmph, which is impressive for a rear-wheel drive car.

BMW M3 CS Handschalter: Exterior

The BMW M3 CS Handschalter retains the track-oriented design language characteristic of the BMW CS lineage. Exposed carbon fibre components pair with high-gloss black side skirts and M gills. The front fascia is defined by a BMW kidney grille adorned with red contour lines and exclusive ‘M3 CS’ badging.

In addition to that, the BMW M3 CS Handschalter gets the GT racing aesthetics, the angular daytime running lights illuminate in yellow during the unlocking sequence and while the main headlamps are operational. Moreover, the exterior colour palette consists of standard Isle of Man Green Metallic and Black Sapphire Metallic, alongside optional heritage-inspired BMW Individual paints, namely Imola Red II and Techno Violet Metallic.

BMW M3 CS Handschalter: Interior

The BMW M3 CS Handschalter boasts M Carbon Bucket Seats, upholstered in black full Merino leather with exclusive Mugello Red accents, paired with a standard heated M Alcantara steering wheel on the inside, along with utilising carbon fibre reinforced plastic for the centre console and interior trim, complemented by standard M Carbon Bucket Seats that reduce weight while maximising structural support.

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BMW M3 CS Handschalter: Chassis, Suspension and Brakes

The chassis technology of the BMW M3 CS Handschalter has been calibrated to accommodate the drivetrain's performance profile and specific weight distribution. The configuration includes specialised tuning for the M Servotronic steering, along with a unique electronic control setting controlling the chassis, engine, and gearbox.

Notably, engineered axle kinematics and altered wheel camber metrics enhance steering precision, lateral force transmission during cornering, and wheel location. Furthermore, revised springs and a new rear axle link reduce the vehicle's ride height by six mm relative to the standard M3. The suspension architecture is finalised with specialised auxiliary springs and shock absorbers derived from the high-performance M4 CSL.

Not only that, but the M3 CS Handschalter is equipped with M Compound brakes, though an optional lightweight M Carbon Ceramic system featuring red or gold callipers remains available. The car utilises carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the roof panel, hood, front splitter, front air intakes, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler.

Exhaust weight is minimised through a titanium rear silencer, reducing mass by more than 3.5 kg. Overall, these weight-saving measures yield a 19 kg reduction compared to the base six-speed manual M3, with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes offering an additional 14 kg reduction.

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