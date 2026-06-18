HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Bmw Foresees India Becoming The Fastest Growing Global Market For Mini

BMW foresees India becoming the fastest-growing global market for Mini

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2026, 09:26 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Currently, India accounts for only a fraction of global Mini sales, but BMW AG expects the scenario to change in the coming years.

Mini Countryman C
Currently, India accounts for only a fraction of global Mini sales, but BMW AG expects the scenario to change in the coming years.
Mini Countryman C
Currently, India accounts for only a fraction of global Mini sales, but BMW AG expects the scenario to change in the coming years.
View Personalised Offers on
MINI Countryman C arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

BMW AG believes India will become the fastest-growing global market for the Mini, the iconic British luxury car brand under the German automobile group. BMW Group India on Wednesday launched the locally assembled, petrol-powered premium SUV, the Mini Countryman C, in the country, at an aggressive introductory price of 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). During the launch of the premium SUV, a key executive expressed hope about India becoming the fastest-growing global market for Mini.

Florian Kuenstner, Vice President at Mini, overseeing China, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Reuters that the company expects the wealth and the income level will grow in line with the growth in GDP all the way through 2030, and with that, there will be a demand also for luxury and premium cars. This growth is expected to push demand and sales of Mini cars as well, believes Kuenstner.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Countryman C (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman C
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Countryman E (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman E
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon462 km
₹ 54.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 64.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Engine Icon1993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 59.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg C 43 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 99.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

India is a fast-growing market for luxury cars. However, the luxury cars make up only 1% of the country's total passenger vehicle sales, which register more than 40 lakh units annually. This minuscule market share of luxury cars is attributed to the high import taxes, which result in the steep pricing for luxury models.

Speaking about the growth strategy of Mini in India, Kuenstner said that in an attempt to expand its reach to the Indian customers, Mini is planning to double its dealer network to 21 by the year-end. He also said that India offers future potential, while the market in China is more mature and competition is more intense. Currently, India accounts for only a fraction of global Mini sales, but the company expects the scenario to change in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Kuenstner also spoke about the supply chain issue due to the conflict in West Asia. He said that Mini rerouted some logistics during the conflict but did not face supply disruptions. "Having a car locally produced also offers obviously a more stable outlook because we are then not dependent too much on some of the short-term logistical challenges which we, maybe, face when we only import," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2026, 09:26 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.