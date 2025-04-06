BMW Concept and new M model set to debut at Concorso d’Eleganza 2025. Check details

For many years, the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este has been the stage for German luxury carmaker, BMW to display some of its most bold and artistic automotive creations. The historic location, which overlooks Lake Como in Cernobbio Italy, has hosted the unveiling of the 8 Series Concept in 2017, Concept Touring Coupe in 2023, and Skytop in 2024.

BMW has historically revealed their boldest, historic yet still exclusive, concept designs at this event. This year's event, which is to be hosted from May 23 to 25, will feature yet another elaborate concept launch by BMW. But that's about all we know as BMW is keeping the details of the upcoming concept close to the chest.

BMW two seater concept: What could it be?

BMW has officially announced it will introduce an all-new concept car at the 2025 event, describing it only as an "elegantly sporting one-off" that is tailored to accommodate two passengers. While BMW has not given a lot more detail about what to expect, their description suggests a stylish grand tourer or coupe, possibly with an open top, and could take cues from models such as the 8 Series or Z4.

Considering BMW's previous practice of utilizing existing platforms for concept vehicles, it is likely that this project won't stray too far from the formula of using recognizable architecture as the baseline, and adding unique design to the vehicle.

Since the car is being made for two people, it has a limited inspiration list. The 2024 Skytop is based heavily on the 8 Series Convertible’s proportions and design language, and thus there are many people speculating that this year's concept will share similar proportions and design language, or alternatively, switch things up. Either way, the anticipation is that there will be a strong mix of luxury, performance, and artistic styling.

New BMW M model to debut

The headline concept isn't the only new BMW set to debut. The manufacturer's performance brand, BMW M, will also present a new model at the show. Though not yet announced officially, there's widespread rumor that it might be the highly awaited M2 CS — a more serious, more powerful take on the regular M2 coupe.

