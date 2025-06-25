BMW announces Monsoon Service Campaign for customers with complimentary check-up

The monsoon season is here, and automakers are rolling out special service camps to address potential repairs and maintenance in customer cars. Joining this bandwagon in the BMW Group in India with its new Monsoon Service Campaign. The service camp will be held across its dealer network between June 15 and November 30, 2025, making it a rather expansive campaign for BMW owners.

BMW is offering a comprehensive vehicle check for the monsoons, while vehicles older than five years get a special discount.

BMW Monsoon Service Campaign: Complimentary Checks

The BMW Monsoon Service Campaign promises complete car readiness in the rain. The services will extend to BMW and MINI vehicles and comprise a complimentary vehicle check-up by the automaker’s technical experts. The complimentary services include windscreen wiper checkup, front and rear washer system check, rain light sensor for auto wiper and auto headlamp operation, alignment of headlamps and fog lights, electrical systems, horn function test, micro filters check, weather strips of doors and trunk lid, sunroof cover seals and trunk lid ventilation, and sunroof drainpipe check.

The BMW Monsoon Service Campaign also includes a complimentary check-up of the engine control unit box cleaning, electric plug connections in the engine compartment and vehicle underbody. The Tyre Condition Check will cover thread depth, damages, cuts, bulges, irregular wear and tyre pressure; a visual inspection of the exhaust system for any leaks or breakage, and condition of brake pads and brake fluid.

BMW is offering complimentary checks on the charging cable and high-voltage charging socket for damage on its EVs

Complimentary Checks on BMW EVs

For electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, BMW is offering a complimentary check-up of the charging cable and high voltage charging socket for damage, corrosion and wear. The automaker will also inspect the vehicle underbody for damage, correct position, corrosion, and tightness.

Speaking about the monsoon service campaign, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO - BMW Group India, said, “At BMW Group, we are committed to making your driving experience seamless and enjoyable throughout the year. Our ‘Proactive Care’ strategy allows us to redefine service by foreseeing your needs ahead of time. The BMW Monsoon Service campaign is specifically designed to equip your vehicle for the challenging monsoon conditions in India, ensuring optimal performance. With the support of skilled technicians, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and authentic BMW parts, we provide you with the reassurance you need for every journey."

Additionally, BMW cars older than five years will get a special discount under the “BMW Joy Rewards" campaign. The company also has other offers and vehicle checks as part of the monsoon service campaign. Customers can also look for new accessories from the brand during this period.

