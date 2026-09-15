BMW and Mini cars in India to see fourth price hike in 2026

BMW Group India will soon announce price hikes for its vehicles across its portfolio. This is going to be the fourth price increase in 2026, as high commodity costs and rupee depreciation continue to pressure the company's margins. The German luxury automobile giant sells cars and motorcycles in India. Also, its subsidiary British luxury car brand Mini will be impacted by this move as well. BMW Group India has not revealed when the price hike will be announced, but the move will come soon, as confirmed by a top official.

PTI has reported that BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said during the launch of the new BMW 7 Series and BMW i7 that the automaker will soon hike prices of its vehicles across its portfolio. So far in 2026, BMW and Mini models have cumulatively received up to 5% price hikes across three price revisions.

Brar reportedly said that the forex has hit the company quite a bit. “We have increased prices by 4-5% till now, and there's another one around the corner. So the prices will continue to go up for us because of the pressure of forex, of commodities, etc.," he said, while adding, “We have already done three price increases this year, and there's another one around the corner. We are considering it may be next month." He also said that since January last year, forex has deteriorated by about 18%, which has been creating pressure on the automaker's margins, propelling it to increase the price of the vehicles further.

BMW India just launched its flagship ICE and electric sedans, the BMW 7 Series and BMW i7, respectively, in India, right ahead of the festive season. Both these models will be brought to India through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assembled locally in India. Both these cars are now available for booking booked across India, and deliveries will commence from October 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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