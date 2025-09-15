BMW and Mini cars become cheaper by up to 13.60 lakh under GST 2.0 regime

BMW India has joined the bandwagon of car manufacturers in India to announce a price cut for its models in the country following the announcement of the revised tax structure under the GST 2.0. With this move, the cars across the BMW and Mini range will see price cuts ranging up to ₹13.60 lakh, effective from September 22.

The German luxury auto giant has announced the launch of its festive campaign, ‘Joy Days’, which combines the benefits of the reduced taxes under the GST 2.0 regime and special finance schemes. With this move, the car manufacturer is expecting to see a surge in demand and sales of its passenger vehicles in the country during the upcoming festive season.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Cooper 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Countryman E 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 462 km 462 km ₹ 54.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MINI Cooper SE 2024 32.6 kWh 32.6 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MINI Countryman 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 48.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Cooper S 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The GST Council announced the revised tax structure earlier this month, under which passenger vehicles across categories have witnessed the total tax incidence being slashed, effective from September 22. The majority of the cars will now be taxed at 18 per cent, in comparison to 28 per cent. The bigger and luxury cars will be taxed at 40 per cent, but that also comes with reduced total tax incidence. Following this move, several automakers in India across both mass-market and luxury segments have announced price cuts for their respective models on offer.

BMW and Mini cars to be cheaper

Under the revised price list, models such as the BMW 3 Series LWB, BMW X3, BMW X5, and BMW M340i will now come with reduced pricing. The BMW 330Li M Sport's price has been reduced from ₹63.90 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹60.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X5 xDrive30d price is reduced from ₹1.02 crore (ex-showroom) to ₹95.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mini cars' pricing has been reduced as well. The Mini Cooper S Essential Pack's price has been lowered to ₹43.70 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the earlier ₹46.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: