BMW Alpina debuts its first concept car. Will the production version make it to India?

Alpina officially joined the BMW Group earlier this year, and the company has already revealed its first concept car, christened Vision BMW Alpina. Slated to debut as the first production car sometime next year, the Vision BMW Alpina is a large luxury coupe which is inspired by the BMW 7 Series . The BMW Alpina's first concept car looks like a slightly tweaked version, taking massive influence from the 7 Series sedan, incorporating a striking design and production-ready cabin.

BMW Alpina has said that the car is a one-of design study that is defined by extreme capability, sophistication, and the mastery of both performance and comfort. The Vision BMW Alpina concept measures 204.7 inches in length, which makes it shorter than the current 7 Series but longer than the BMW 5 Series. Powering this model is a V8 engine, which claims to be capable of delivering rich and deep performance at low speeds, sonorous at high revs. However, the German auto giant is yet to reveal the specifications of the V8 power mill.

Vision BMW Alpina: How it looks?

The Vision BMW Alpina has a striking design, highlighted by sleek LED lighting elements and an illuminated 3D kidney grille. It has a shark-nose front profile with metallic Alpina branding on the lower front apron. The concept car wears the brand’s iconic 20-spoke wheels, which have been a signature for Alpina since 1971. The concept rides on 22-inch front wheels and 23-inch rear wheels. At the back, the Vision BMW Alpina sports four elliptical tailpipes poking through a subtle yet elegant diffuser. Just like the front, at the back, there are thin LED taillights stacked around the trunk opening.

Moving inside the cabin, the Vision BMW Alpina looks like a modern BMW car that’ is all set for production. The car features the brand’s new cabin design philosophy, which includes the BMW Panoramic iDrive, the new passenger screen, and very few physical buttons.

BMW showed off the car at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este ahead of its scheduled launch next year. Speaking about the Vision BMW Alpina concept car, BMW Group's Design boss Adrian van Hooydonk said that Alpina has always represented a very specific idea of performance and refinement, where speed and comfort are complementary ambitions. “Our role as the new custodians of this brand is to preserve this distinctiveness and shape it for a contemporary context," he added.

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